A man accused of assaulting his mother after an argument about money has been arrested and charged.
Troopers and deputies were sent to a report of an assault in progress on Birch Run Road in Otsego County's Charlton Township on Monday, Dec. 30 at 11 p.m.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
The victim told Michigan State Police she and her son got into an argument about money and he started assaulting her.
Officers found the suspect, 30-year-old Jesse Ruiz-Hopkins from Gaylord, upstairs.
When investigators tried to interview him, he resisted.
MSP said Ruiz-Hopkins was arrested and charged with three counts of assault/resist/obstruct a police officer and one count of domestic violence.
He was also lodged on several outstanding warrants.
Ruiz-Hopkins was released on a $3,000 bond and will be back in court on Thursday, Jan. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.