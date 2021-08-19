A man from Charlotte accused of making threatening calls to kill a state representative and issuing a bomb threat at the Michigan Capitol will head to trial.
Michael Varrone, 49, was charged in Lansing’s 54-A District Court in January for two counts of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, and one count of false report or threat of bomb/harmful device, a four-year felony.
District Court Judge Kristen Simmons sent the case over to circuit court for trial after a preliminary hearing on Thursday.
“My office will not tolerate threats to our democracy or to elected officials,” said Dana Nessel, Attorney General. “Mr. Varrone being bound over to stand trial on these charges affirms that commitment."
Varrone allegedly made a call to the Michigan House of Representatives six times and at least once threatened the life of Rep. Cynthia Johnson and her family members. Varrone allegedly called a control operator at the Capitol and said everyone had to evacuate because the Capitol was going to explode according to the Attorney General’s office.
Authorities performed a sweep of the building and said there was no real threat. Varrone remains out on bond waiting for his next court dates to be set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.