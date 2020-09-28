A man was arrested after a string of break-ins across multiple Mid-Michigan counties.
Jacob Arthur Blehm, 36 from Houghton Lake, was arrested in connection to multiple breaking and enterings.
Michigan State Police Troopers got a break in the case when the suspect pulled into a driveway in Frankenmuth and the license plate number was obtained.
Investigators were able to connect that the prime suspect was a relative of the car owner which led them to Blehm.
After surveillance last week, Blehm was arrested after breaking in to two homes in Gladwin County.
A search warrant was executed on his home where they recovered firearms, jewelry, coins, and other precious metals.
Blehm also had a journals of his crimes which spanned over six counties, investigators said.
Troopers are working to get back items back to property owners, but some items had been pawned already.
Blehm was arrested on two counts of home invasion and remains in the Gladwin County jail.
Troopers believed he worked alone.
Anyone experienced a recent breaking and entering, that has not yet been solved, are encouraged to reach out to the original responding agency, as it may be connected to this ongoing investigation.
