A northern Michigan man was arrested for breaking into a woman’s house in the middle of the night and sexually assaulting her.
Michigan State Police Troopers said 39-year-old Blake William Bell from Fife Lake was arrested Saturday after a long investigation.
Troopers said Bell broke into a home of a woman he knew in July 2018. He’s accused of sexually assaulting her during the night.
He was charged Monday in Kalkaska County Court on two counts of criminal sexual conduct first-degree and one count of home invasion first-degree.
He was released on a $250,000 bond.
