A northern Michigan man is suspected of bringing heroin from the Saginaw area up north.
Amos Martin, 27 from Traverse City, was pulled over for speeding on M-115 near 22 ½ Road in Wexford County in March, Michigan State Police Troopers said.
Troopers said a road-side investigation found Martin was coming from the Saginaw area and suspected heroin was found in the vehicle.
Six individual packages of suspected heroin, two larger baggies of suspect heroin and syringes, troopers said.
The powder was sent to the MSP Forensic Lab and the evidence tested positive for heroin and fentanyl, troopers said.
Martin was arrested on June 27 and charged with deliver/manufacture heroin, possession of heroin, use of narcotic and habitual offender third offense.
He is being held in the Wexford County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
