A man accused of burglarizing a Lapeer County business has been arrested.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office received a call shortly after noon on Thursday, Nov. 7 of a burglary in progress.
The owner of the former Durakon Industries site, on N. Lapeer Road in Lapeer, reported a truck and trailer in the building. He didn't know if the truck was occupied and he also discovered numerous items missing from the property over the past few weeks, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies responded to the building and located the vehicle, which was occupied.
The occupant, 29-year-old Shawn Kosinski, was taken into custody.
Kosinski, of North Branch, did not have permission to be on the premises, the sheriff's office said, adding the truck contained tools and items that could be associated to the premises.
Kosinski has been charged with burglary with intent, larceny in a building, and possession of burglary tools.
His bond was set at $150,000 and he remains lodged in the Lapeer County Jail.
