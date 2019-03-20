A jury found a Mid-Michigan man not guilty on all six charges of criminal sexual conduct.
Derek Watson, 63, was charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13, child abuse and possession of sexually abusive material.
On Wednesday, March 20, a jury found the Fenton Township man not guilty on all charges.
“We are very pleased with how the jury decided. This was a very tough case. In the end the jury applied the facts to the law and reached an appropriate verdict,” Defense Attorney Nicholas Robinson said.
“Jury considered the evidence. Reached a verdict. We respect its decision," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
