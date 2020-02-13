A Michigan man accused of "doing unspeakable things" to infants is facing additional charges.
Jeremy David McCallum, 43, has now been charged with 88 counts including 65 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, 18 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of child abuse, two counts of extortion, and two counts of aggravated child sexual abusive activity.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
McCallum, from Oakland County, was reported to authorities after investigators say his son found "graphic" child pornography on his tablet.
"It's so bad and graphic, my assistant prosecutor - who's assigned to the sex crimes division - took sick at looking at these DVDs and photographs," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton previously told TV5.
Some of the victims were identified as infants.
“In the photographs we were able to determine the sexual assaults occurred in Grand Blanc Township," Leyton previously told TV5.
McCallum was arraigned in Genesee County District Court on Feb. 3.
On Feb. 13, he was charged with additional charges - bringing the total to 88 counts.
McCallum is being held in the Genesee County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.