A Michigan man accused of "doing unspeakable things" to infants has been referred for a competency evaluation.
Jeremy McCallum, 43, appeared in Genesee County District Court on Thursday, Feb. 27 for a probable cause conference.
During that proceeding, McCallum was referred for the evaluation.
His bond was continued and he is due back in court on April 29 for review of the evaluation.
McCallum is facing 88 counts that range from criminal sexual conduct to extortion.
