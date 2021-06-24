Christopher Bell
Source: City of Flint Police Department.

A 32-year-old man has been charged and arraigned for the murder of a man at a Flint night club, according to the Flint Police Department.

About 1:45 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a shooting at Vibes Club, located at 5533 N. Saginaw St. At the scene, 31-year-old Devonte Pitts was found dead as the result of gunshot wounds, police said.

Christopher Bell, 32, was arrested Monday morning. He has been charged and arraigned for felony murder, two counts of felony firearm and armed robbery.

If anyone has any information, they can call Sgt. Scott at 810-237-6905 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

