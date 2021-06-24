A 32-year-old man has been charged and arraigned for the murder of a man at a Flint night club, according to the Flint Police Department.
About 1:45 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a shooting at Vibes Club, located at 5533 N. Saginaw St. At the scene, 31-year-old Devonte Pitts was found dead as the result of gunshot wounds, police said.
Christopher Bell, 32, was arrested Monday morning. He has been charged and arraigned for felony murder, two counts of felony firearm and armed robbery.
If anyone has any information, they can call Sgt. Scott at 810-237-6905 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.