The man accused of killing his 20-month-old son in Saginaw over the weekend was arraigned Wednesday morning.
Tony Lainer Lipsey-Jackson was arraigned on open murder and first-degree child abuse for the Jan. 8 death of 20-month-old Tony Jackson.
A Saginaw police officer assigned to a local hospital responded to the emergency room about 10:25 p.m. on Jan. 8 after receiving reports of a 20-month-old boy with severe injuries. Police said the child was brought to the hospital following a 911 call made by the child’s father. The boy died a short time later.
After an investigation, police determined the injuries resulting in the boy’s murder happened at a home on Dillon Street in Saginaw on Jan. 8. The father was then taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.