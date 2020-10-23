The man accused of killing a Swartz Creek man and cannibalizing parts of his body is back in a Shiawassee County court.
Mark Latunski, 51, was deemed mentally fit for trial earlier this month after being treated in a Ypsilanti psychiatric hospital for several months.
Latunski has been charged with murder and mutilation in the December death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.
In December, Latunski admitted to police he killed Kevin Bacon and ate part of his body.
During today's hearing, Michigan State Police Trooper Robert Viviano described finding Bacon's body in Latunski's basement. He described finding a disguised room, opening the door, and finding Bacon's body. He also said when he arrived at Latunski's home, Latunski opened the door shirtless and in a brown leather kilt.
Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. Moore also took to the stand, and described the room Bacon was found in. He said Bacon was found hanging, with an open trap door beneath him.
Moore also described Grindr messages between Bacon and Latunski. In one message, Bacon looked for assurances he would be safe after an encounter between the two.
Moore went on to describe what Latunski told him regarding Bacon's death. Latunski said he was going to help Bacon "disappear". Latunski said he stabbed Bacon in the neck, and later ate part of Bacon's body. Moore also said Latunski described plans for what to do with the rest of Bacon's body, including making jerky out of his muscles.
Moore also said Latunski claimed his name was a stolen identity, and his real name was Edgar Thomas Hill. Moore also said Latunski used the name Olykos, a vanity name used on a site called Rent Men.
The hearing is underway, WNEM TV5 will bring you information as it becomes available.
