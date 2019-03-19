A South Dakota man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her dismembered body into a river in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is due in court.
Stephen Falkenberg is scheduled for an initial appearance in Yankton County court Thursday in the death of Tamara LaFramboise. Defense attorney Clint Sargent says Falkenberg will plead not guilty to a second-degree murder charge. Prosecutors say Falkenberg killed LaFramboise in Yankton where they both lived.
Authorities say Falkenberg drove to Menominee County, Michigan where he grew up and discarded the victim's dismembered body in the Little River where two boys discovered it Saturday. The woman's head, hands and feet have not been found.
A probable cause affidavit says Falkenberg told his sister he had an argument with LaFramboise at her Yankton apartment and that he pushed her, she hit her head and died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.