A South Dakota man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her dismembered body into a river in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has made his first court appearance.
Stephen Falkenberg appeared Thursday in Yankton County court. He's charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tamara LaFramboise.
No plea was entered. His attorney, Clint Sargent, says he intends to plead not guilty.
Prosecutors say Falkenberg killed LaFramboise in Yankton, where they both lived, then drove to Menominee County, Michigan, where he grew up. Authorities say he discarded LaFramboise's dismembered body in the Little River, where two boys found it on Saturday.
LaFramboise's head, hands and feet have not been found.
A probable cause affidavit says Falkenberg told his sister he argued with LaFramboise, pushed her and she hit her head and died.
