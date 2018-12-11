A western Michigan man accused of raping a teenager and later killing her after he was released on bond has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for the sexual assaults, though he still faces a murder trial.
Forty-three-year-old Quinn James of Wyoming, Michigan, declined to address the court before being sentenced Monday to between 20 and 30 years in prison. Jurors convicted him in October of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Investigators say James sexually assaulted Mujey Dumbuya in the summer of 2017, when she was 15.
In January, her partially clothed, strangled body was found in Kalamazoo, about 50 miles southeast of her Grand Rapids-area home. James was later charged with first-degree murder.
Jurors hearing the sexual assault case were told only that Mujey was dead, not that James is charged in her death.
