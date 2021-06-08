The suspect accused of stabbing and killing a 13-year-old and sexually assaulting a woman has been arrested.
Isaiah Gary “Zeke” Gardenhire, 40, was taken into custody without incident early Tuesday morning, June 8. Michigan State Police said due to the ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time.
State police had a warrant for Gardenhire's arrest for open murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a weapon.
During the search, Gardenhire was believed to be in the city of Mt. Pleasant and may have been armed and dangerous, police said. He was believed to be driving a stolen, dark-colored 2014 Ford Fusion.
About 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 6, detectives and troopers from the Mt. Pleasant State Police Post were sent to a residence for an alleged sexual assault and homicide investigation on S. Isabella Road, in Union Township.
As a precaution, Shepherd Public Schools went into secure mode on Monday, June 7.
"Although there is no direct threat to any of Shepherd Public Schools, in the overall concern for the safety of our staff and students, Chief Sawyer, in consultation with Interim Superintendent Greg McMillian, made the decision to put all of our campus into secure mode," the Shepherd Police Department said.
Troopers were assisted by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department, Central Michigan University Police Department, and Isabella County Central Dispatch.
