A community once on edge as a homicide suspect evaded police is now breathing a sigh of relief after his capture.
Now, that suspect is facing a series of charges stemming from what police say is a slew of horrific acts, including the alleged murder of a 13-year-old girl.
That suspect, 40-year-old Isaiah Gary "Zeke" Gardenhire, is accused of killing a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her mother in Mt. Pleasant before fleeing the scene and eventually being taken into custody in the Flint area in the early morning hours of June 8.
Gardenhire was partially arraigned later that afternoon. The court entered a not guilty plea on Gardenhire's behalf and set his bond at $3 million.
His arraignment was cut short after Gardenhire repeatedly made obscene gestures at his camera. Court will reconvene Wednesday morning. He is facing the following charges: homicide, open murder, first-degree home invasion, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, and carjacking.
About 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 6, detectives and troopers from the Mt. Pleasant State Police Post were sent to a residence for an alleged sexual assault and homicide investigation on S. Isabella Road, in Union Township. When police arrived, they found the 13-year-old girl deceased and the suspect had fled the scene.
Gardenhire was hiding in a nearby apartment complex, according to the Isabella County Prosecutor's Office. While there, he made contact with two residents - a male and a female - and held them hostage, the prosecutor's office said.
During the hostage situation, Gardenhire forced sexual acts on the female multiple times, the prosecutor's office said. He then stole a vehicle, some money, and left Monday morning, the prosecutor's office said.
"This is certainly a horrific tragedy, and a completely senseless loss of life. We know that these events caused the entire community to be on edge, but we're confident any harm or any fear that was caused by Mr. Gardenhire is now over as he is in custody. And our focus now is on the healing of the victims involved in this case, and providing any services that we can and any opportunity for justice and closure for them, and ensuring that the justice system operates probably as we know it will," Isabella County Prosecutor David Barberi said.
As a precaution, Shepherd Public Schools went into secure mode on Monday, June 7.
"Although there is no direct threat to any of Shepherd Public Schools, in the overall concern for the safety of our staff and students, Chief Sawyer, in consultation with Interim Superintendent Greg McMillian, made the decision to put all of our campus into secure mode," the Shepherd Police Department said.
Troopers were assisted by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department, Central Michigan University Police Department, and Isabella County Central Dispatch.
