A man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her mother will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
After a 45-hour crime spree, Isaiah Gardenhire is facing 12 charges including homicide, criminal sexual assault, armed robbery, and carjacking. Gardenhire will be examined at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry to assess his competency to stand trial.
Officers were sent to a home in Union Township in the early morning hours on June 6 for the homicide and sexual assault. Police found the 13-year-old girl deceased when they arrived on the scene.
Police said Gardenhire was hiding in a nearby apartment complex until later that evening. He struck a tenant living at the building, went into the apartment, held a male tenant and female tenant hostage, while Gardenhire sexually assaulted the female, police said.
According to the prosecutor, Gardenhire then stole the victims’ money and their car. He was later arrested in Flint.
Gardenhire was fully arraigned June 9 on a $3 million bond.
