The man accused of killing a Mid-Michigan woman was arrested more than 1,200 miles from the scene of the crime.
The suspect is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Leea Jamerson at a home in Bridgeport Township.
Jamerson died after she was shot at a home in the 2600 block of Nebraska Avenue on April 28.
On June 4, Michigan State Police learned the man accused of shooting Jamerson was arrested in Grand Prairie, Texas, Lt. Brian McComb said.
The suspect is being held in Texas while awaiting extradition back to Michigan, McComb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.