The man accused of killing a 32-year-old at a party store in Saginaw in September of 2018 has been sentenced to prison.
Detorrion Trayvonn Johnson was sentenced to 41 to 60 years in prison on Monday, Aug. 26. He was also given credit for 326 days served.
Johnson pleaded no contest in June.
Johnson is accused of shooting Terry Daniels several times at the Liquor Valley Party Store.
Daniels was transported to Covenant Medical Center where he later died.
