An accused baby murderer faced a judge on Monday.
Brandon Mannie, 25, has been charged with murder in the death of 1-year-old Darryn Mann.
Prosecutors say he attempted to abuse the boy but ended up killing him instead.
“It’s a sad situation. It’s bad when a baby loses his life,” said Brad Mannie, Brandon’s father.
Learning about the death of a 1-year-old is hard. It’s even worse when your kid is accused of killing him. That’s the reality Brad has to live with every day.
His son Brandon made his second court appearance on Monday, July 29. He is facing a murder charge in Darryn’s death in Carrollton earlier this month.
If convicted, Brandon will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
“It hurts. It hurts really bad,” Brad said.
Brad said it is tough seeing his son in court. He said his son is no angel by any means, but he can’t understand why Darryn’s mother isn’t facing a murder charge herself.
“They both were using heavy drugs and she’s making it out to just be like it’s all his doing. That’s not true. We lost a baby in this situation and I think they both need to get charged as the same thing until we find out the truth instead of just him,” Brad said.
Prosecutors said they haven’t ruled out charging the boy’s mother and will not confirm if either party were using drugs at the time of Darryn’s death.
Meanwhile, Brad is disappointed his son has already been convicted of murder in the court of public opinion. He is adamant his son cannot have a fair trial if investigators turn a blind eye towards Darryn’s mother.
“No one wants to lose a baby. So it’s something, it’s bad but they got to hear the whole story. And she probably just don’t want to lose her kids of something like that. But it’s too late for that. She needs to be charged just as well as he is,” Brad said.
