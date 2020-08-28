The man accused of killing 1-year-old Darryn Mann has been sentenced to prison.
Friday, Brandon Mannie, the man convicted of killing one-year-old Darryn Mann, was sentenced to spend at least 46 years behind bars.
According to court records, in July 2019 Mannie had attempted to abuse the child while in his care at the boy's Carrollton township home, by placing him into scalding water, but Mannie ended up killing him.
"He took everything away from my children, he took our whole world away in one day," said Megan Schweinsberg, Darryn’s mother.
The mother of the child and Mannie’s girlfriend spoke during the sentencing, saying she will always regret leaving the child in Mannie’s care.
She herself has been convicted of second-degree child abuse.
"I tried to prepare myself for this day and what to say, and nothing I can say is going to take away what he did or the pain that he caused our families, our children," Schweinsberg said.
Assistant Prosecutor Melissa Hoover said Mannie continued to abuse the boy after taking him out of the water.
"After Darryn was scalded, and undoubtedly in a tremendous amount of pain, the defendant did not do what a reasonable person would do had this been an accident,” Hoover said. “Instead the defendant hit him, because he wouldn't stop crying."
Hoover said Mannie attempted to cover up his actions by placing clothes and a blanket on top of Darryn's body before Schweinsberg got home.
And said he even threatened to kill Schweinsberg and her children with a knife once they found out.
"Any slim chance of survival that Darryn had at that point was extinguished, because the defendant would not allow Megan to call for help," Hoover said.
Saginaw County Circuit Court Judge Manvel Trice delivered a long sentence of 46 to 75 years in prison for Mannie.
"His body was burned as the result of being place in hot scalding water,” Trice said. “There is nothing, that a one-and-a-half year old child could do, to deserve the death penalty and that's what happened."
On Aug. 28, 2020, Mannie was sentenced to a minimum of 562 months in prison. He received credit for 415 days served, which means he will serve more than 45 years in prison.
He faces a maximum sentence of 900 months.
Darryn's mother, Megan Schweinsberg, has also been charged in connection to her son's death. She was charged with first-degree child abuse.
She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.