A Mid-Michigan man has been charged once again, accused of severely neglecting someone in his care.
Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said that from 2017 to September of this year, Mukdsi was taking care of his 73-year-old cousin who was diagnosed with dementia.
SLIDESHOW: Pictures from inside home
In exchange, he was living with his cousin rent-free.
When law enforcement found the man this month they said the house the two shared was in deplorable condition. Pickell said there was trash, feces, and maggots throughout the house.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated, and Mukdsi is now charged with vulnerable adult abuse.
But Pickell said the story doesn’t end there. Back in 2009, Mukdsi was charged with manslaughter after his own mother died in his care.
When police found her, Pickell said she only weighed 63 pounds.
