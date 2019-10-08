A Mid-Michigan man is accused of neglecting his 83-year-old grandmother.
Anthony Millard, 38, was arrested after authorities say he failed to take care of his grandmother.
The victim had dementia and could not walk, Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said, adding the woman had bed sores.
"The sores were really bad," Pickell said.
Millard moved into his grandmother's house and took full advantage of her, Pickell said.
The sheriff said Millard did not feed her properly or take care of her medically.
Law enforcement arrived to the home on Sept. 11 and found bed bugs. They also found the victim extremely malnourished, Pickell said, adding the victim weighed 95 pounds.
Millard is currently in the Genesee County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
