A man who posed as a young boy on Instagram and solicited inappropriate photos from young female students was sentenced to prison on Monday, Dec. 3.
Jason Schultz, 37, portrayed himself as a 12-year-old boy and asked several female students to send him inappropriate photos, police said.
On Oct. 24, Schultz pleaded guilty to using a computer to commit a crime, possessing child porn, and accosting a minor for immoral purposes. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped 15 other charges, in addition to several others that were dismissed earlier that month.
On Dec. 3, Saginaw County Circuit Court Judge Darnell Jackson sentenced Schultz to 53 months in prison with credit for 280 days served.
The mom of a 10-year-old victim spoke in court about the pain and emotional distress her daughter had endured.
“The cruelty to my daughter and other young girls that you communicated with, portraying yourself as a young boy will never be forgotten,” the mother said.
Schultz will have to register as a sex offender.
