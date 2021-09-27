A man from Tuscola County is facing 50 charges after Michigan State Police investigators believe he was sharing child porn online.
Michael Dennis Damiani, a 55-year-old man from Fostoria, has been charged with 12 counts of aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material, 13 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and 25 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
Damiani surrendered himself to the court after investigators seized digital evidence from his home. The investigation started when authorities learned Damiani was sharing files of child pornography on the internet, state police reported.
After his residence was searched by investigators, Damiani was arraigned on his charges in 71B District Court on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak with their children about the safe use of the internet. Parents can find many resources from the MSP Computer Crimes Unit and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.