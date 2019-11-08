An armed robbery suspect has been arrested after his parent helped facilitate a peaceful surrender on Thursday.
Richard Bohn, 17, of Metamora, is accused of robbing a Lapeer County library at gunpoint on Nov. 7.
It happened about 2:22 p.m. at the Hadley Branch Library on Hadley Road in Hadley Township.
The 34-year-old librarian told law enforcement a man wearing all black, sunglasses, and a camouflage mesh covering his face pointed a chrome revolver handgun at her and demanded cash, the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office said.
The suspect then took off with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one else was inside the library at the time and the librarian was not injured, the sheriff's office said.
A witness outside the library saw the suspect get on a bicycle and head north on Hadley Road.
The Michigan State Police Canine Division started a track that corresponded with the witness' statement.
The bicycle, clothing attire, weapon, and stolen money was recovered in a wooded area about a half-mile from the library and near a subdivision, the sheriff's office said.
The registered owner of the weapon lived in the subdivision.
Deputies set up a perimeter around that residence, but was unsuccessful making contact with anyone inside.
The homeowner - and parent of the suspect - had contacted law enforcement by phone, the sheriff's office said, adding the parent told them there were numerous weapons inside the home.
The parent was able to arrive to the scene and facilitate a peaceful surrender about 4:15 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
The suspect, Bohn, was immediately taken into custody and lodged at the Lapeer County Jail.
Bohn has since been charged with armed robbery and felony firearm. He was not issued bond.
The sheriff's office said Bohn robbed the library so he could purchase a gift.
