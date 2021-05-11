A man accused of setting up a booby trap to harm state troopers has been found competent to stand trial after a mental evaluation.
Roger Allan Broadstone from Twining was also charged with an additional count of resisting and obstructing a police officer. His 16 other charges include five counts of attempted murder, one count of disarming a police officer non-firearm, one count of attempting to disarm a police officer firearm, four counts of assaulting/resisting and obstructing police, one count of assaulting/resisting and obstructing police causing injury, one count of placing offensive substance with intent to injure, one count of arson preparation to burn a dwelling, one count of weapons-ammunition possession by a felon, and one count of malicious destruction of police property.
Broadstone was bound over to circuit court and his pretrial will start at 9:30 a.m. on June 2.
Last year on Jan. 20, troopers were sent to Broadstone’s home to interview him concerning a fraud complaint. The victim, a woman from Merritt, told investigators her credit card was used to buy more than $1,500 worth of items from Walmart in West Branch.
After refusing to speak with troopers, Broadstone told state police they needed a search warrant.
When Michigan State Police returned to his home with a search warrant, they entered Broadstone’s home. Broadstone barricaded himself inside his house and set booby traps with other preparations to harm troopers, according to MSP.
