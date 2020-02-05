A 63-year-old Oscoda man accused of sexually abusing a child has been arraigned.
Teddy Hoffman, of Comins, is accused of sexually abusing a child under 13-years-old.
The Michigan State Police Alpena Post received a Child Protective Services referral in October of 2019 for the alleged abuse.
The minor disclosed the abuse to Catholic Human Services, police said, adding the allegations were from several years prior.
Hoffman was arraigned on Wednesday, Feb. 5 for one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13, and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.
