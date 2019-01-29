A Michigan man has been charged, accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Michigan State Police said Michael Joseph Rigot, 32, of Onaway, turned himself in following a months-long investigation.
Troopers said the investigation began in 2018 when the alleged victim, who once babysat for Rigot’s child, reported that he had sexually assaulted her when she was 12-years-old.
Warrants were issued for Rigot charging him with four counts of criminal sexual conduct – 1st degree, and one count of criminal sexual conduct – 2nd degree.
The case is pending additional court hearings.
