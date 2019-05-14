A Mid-Michigan man is accused of sexually assaulting his step-son multiple times, and now TV5 has learned he used to be on a Mid-Michigan school board.
Mark Marvin Huggett, 52, was arrested on a four count, felony warrant for first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The Marlette man was arraigned in Sanilac County District Court, but is out on bond awaiting court proceedings.
The victim, a Pennsylvania man, is the suspect's step-son and once resided with him in Michigan, Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser said.
The victim reported the suspect sexually assaulted him as a child multiple times. The alleged incidents happened more than 10 years ago, Kaiser said.
Marlette Community Schools Superintendent Sarah Barratt said that Huggett is a former school board member. He served from 2014-2018, and was vice-president in 2016, and president in 2017.
“This is an ongoing police investigation, and we have no comment at this time,” Barratt said.
