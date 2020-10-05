A Houghton Lake man has been charged, accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.
Michigan State Police were called in to help with an investigation in Feb. 2020 involving the alleged sexual assault of the teen. The suspect was identified as a 49-year-old Houghton Lake man.
According to investigators, the assault reportedly took place in Clare County, and further investigation revealed multiple other attempts to commit sexual assaults against other young men in the state.
Troopers also said there is evidence the man had, and manufactured child pornography.
Furthermore, the investigation resulted in the identification of an additional victim.
On Oct. 1, the Houghton Lake man was charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct-1st degree, five felony counts of child abuse sexually abusive activity-aggravated, five counts of computer-internet-communicating with another to commit crime, and two counts of habitual offender-second notice.
The suspect’s name is not being released, pending an arraignment.
