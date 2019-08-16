A man accused of sexually assaulting women at businesses in Mid-Michigan has been charged.
Anthony Sangster, 40, is accused of sexually assaulting at least a handful of women at different Saginaw Township businesses over the course of several months.
The first incident happened at Michaels on March 30. He thrust himself against two women at the store, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
The women reported the incident, but the man fled before police arrived.
The second reported incident happened at T.J. Maxx on May 28. Prosecutors allege he thrust himself against another woman.
The last reported incident also happened at T.J. Maxx on July 16. This time, the man did not touch anyone but instead followed a woman and her daughter around the store and put his hand into his pants, prosecutors allege.
During the third incident, police arrived while the man was still at the store. The man was identified as Sangster.
Sangster was arrested on Aug. 15.
He was arraigned on Aug. 16 on three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion, and one count of disorderly person – obscene.
