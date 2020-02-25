IMAGE: Joshua Worley

Joshua Michael Worley was arraigned on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person younger than 13-years-old.

A man has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a young boy.

Joshua Michael Worley was arraigned on Feb. 24 on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person younger than 13-years-old.

Worley, 30, is accused of sexually assaulting a young boy over the course of three years beginning in 2016 in James Township, the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office said.

Worley was denied bond.

He is due back in court on March 6 for a pre-exam conference.

