A man has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a young boy.
Joshua Michael Worley was arraigned on Feb. 24 on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person younger than 13-years-old.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
Worley, 30, is accused of sexually assaulting a young boy over the course of three years beginning in 2016 in James Township, the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office said.
Worley was denied bond.
He is due back in court on March 6 for a pre-exam conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.