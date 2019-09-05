A Michigan man has been sentenced, accused of sexually assaulting three young girls in Mid-Michigan.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said that Michael Patrick Wolka, 54, of Macomb County, was sentenced to 18-to-36 years in prison after pleading no contest in June to first degree criminal sexual conduct, and child sexually abusive activity charges.
Nessel said that during the summer of 2016, Wolka took three young girls to his cabin in Glennie. The next year one of the girls came forward and said he tried to sexually assault her after drugging her and two other girls before bedtime.
During the investigation, several SD cards were seized, and a forensic review showed Wolka had secretly videotaped the victims while they were in the bathroom, Nessel reported.
Nessel also said additional review showed Wolka sexually assaulting a young girl several times.
“This sentencing reinforces that when it comes to the safety and welfare of our children and residents, my office will do everything in our power to hold dangerous individuals accountable,” said Nessel. “I appreciate the Court’s decision and commitment to ensuring justice in this case was served.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.