A man accused of shooting a western Michigan police officer has been arrested with the injured cop's handcuffs.
Muskegon Heights police say 21-year-old Dayvon Davis was armed and wearing body armor when he was caught and handcuffed Tuesday. Officer Robert Kooi was shot in the arm on July 6 while responding to a call at an apartment building. He plans to return to work.
It wasn't immediately known if Davis has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Muskegon Heights Chief Joseph Thomas says, "You can run but you can't hide."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.