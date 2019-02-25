Deputies said a man stabbed his partner several times in the head after allegedly being strangled.
Isabella County Sheriff Deputies were called to a home in the 3400 block of E. Deerfield Road in Isabella County’s Union Township on Feb. 23.
Investigators said when they arrived they found a 27-year-old man bleeding from several stab wounds to his head, arms, and hands.
Investigators said they learned that the 27-year-old man had assaulted his 23-year-old partner earlier in the evening, strangling him three times to the point where he couldn’t breathe.
That’s when deputies said the 23-year-old man grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the other man.
The 27-year-old is expected to recover.
