A man has been charged with stealing $697,000 from a scholarship fund for caddies at one of Michigan's most exclusive golf clubs in suburban Detroit.
Authorities say problems were discovered last summer during a review of the Oakland Hills Caddie Scholarship Trust at Oakland Hills Country Club.
Craig Maass was president of the trust. He was charged last week with six counts of embezzlement and remains in jail on a $700,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.