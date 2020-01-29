A 25-year-old Grand Blanc man was arrested and charged for animal cruelty.
Dylan Cox is accused of throwing two kittens against a wall after becoming frustrated with the animals.
The kittens, 3-months-old and 5-months-old, both sustained injuries from the incident but are alive and recovering, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
Cox has been charged with two counts of third-degree killing/torturing animals, and one count of animal abandoning/cruelty to two or three animals.
The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 28, 2019.
The kittens will be available for adoption soon, as a pair, from Lucky Day Animal Rescue.
