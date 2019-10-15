Disturbing details emerging after a Genesee County man admitted to having nearly one-million images and videos of child pornography on his computer.
Court records show the man was purchasing child porn online and was confronted by federal investigators at his home.
“That's just a big surprise to all of us really," said Alex Thomas who lives across the street from the man.
According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, Michael Montney estimated that he had one million images and videos of child pornography on his computer in Genesee Township. He told investigators "Oh, I'm collecting them."
Montney also admitted to purchasing and downloading child pornography from the internet. He went on to say he had child porn on his laptop, desktop, and external hard drive.
Montney said he was interested in underage post pubescent females, but he also had child porn with toddlers. Montney said he looked at child porn for two hours a day.
He also admitted to touching the thigh of a nine-year-old girl fifteen years ago in a sexual manner.
"It's a shock to me,” Thomas said. “Because I do have younger siblings myself, and nieces and nephews that I just love, and I don't want them around that."
Michigan State Police Detective Lieutenant Elizabeth Rich works in the cybercrime section.
Rich said digital storage is pretty cheap. Making it easy for someone to rack up a lot of child porn.
"People that are into child sexually abusive material or into having chats with people and they want to store that information they usually store it for a reason and they hold onto it for a very long time,” Rich said. “So, it's not uncommon for us to find a large amount of images and videos when we execute a search warrant."
Rich said all internet platforms are monitored for child abusive material. But in this day in age, it can be hard to keep up.
"There's so much activity out there obviously with so many users that are on the internet it's difficult," she said.
As for Thomas, he tells us he's shocked his neighborhood was home to a suspected child predator.
"Just messed up," he said.
