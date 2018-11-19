Police are investigating after a man was airlifted from a vehicle crash in Clare County.
On Sunday, Nov. 18 at 7 a.m., Clare County Central Dispatch got a call about a single-vehicle crash on North Clare Avenue, near Dell Road, in Frost Township.
Deputies said a black 2002 Pontiac Sunfire was northbound on Clare Avenue when the driver lost control, went off the roadway, and hit a tree.
Anthony Schuh, a 28-year-old man from Harrison, was extricated from his vehicle with the Jaws of Life.
He was flown to Munson Hospital in Traverse City for treatment.
The investigation is still ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.