The Sanilac County Sheriffs are investigating a shooting incident that happened near the intersection of M-19 and Galbraith Line Rd in Speaker Township.
Deputies said it happened on Thursday, Nov. 28 at about 10:48 p.m.
Dispatch received a call from a driver who was concerned because another vehicle almost struck them head-on while traveling on M-19. Deputies said the caller and the other vehicle pulled into a carpool lot at the intersection of M-19 and Galbraith Line Rd.
While on the phone with Central Dispatch, an altercation was overheard, and the call was disconnected. A few minutes later, Central Dispatch received another call reporting an injured male in the parking lot.
Deputies said their initial investigation revealed that an altercation did take place and a 30-year-old male had been shot.
The male was transported by helicopter to St. Mary’s of Saginaw for treatment.
Deputies said all parties involved in this incident have been identified.
There is no further information at this time, deputies said they are still investigating.
If you have any information concerning this incident, please contact Det./Sgt. Steve McKenny at 810-648-8360.
