The Lapeer County Sheriff is investigating a fatal hit and run after reports of an injured male and two dogs on Hunters Creek Road.
On Tuesday at 7:20 a.m., authorities were dispatched to Metamora. Vehicle debris at the scene established the collision was a result of a hit and run. The pedestrian was walking east along the south shoulder of the roadway and was struck by an eastbound vehicle.
The man, a 59-year-old from Metamora was transported to McLaren in Lapeer and succumbed to his injuries after 8:00 a.m. The dogs, a poodle breed and a pit bull breed were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Evidence determined that a potential suspect vehicle is a dark gray Chevy Malibu.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s office received a phone call at 7:24 a.m. about a vehicle fitting the description driving erratically, southbound on Rochester Road approaching Leonard. The vehicle was stopped by deputies.
The driver, a 28-year-old female from Columbiaville was taken into custody.
This case will be presented to the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office to be reviewed regarding formal criminal charges.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Lapeer Township Police Chief Bill Stokes at 810-664-3700 or Lapeer County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Jason Parks at 810-245-1381.
