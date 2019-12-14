A man and a woman were killed while two children were taken to the hospital when a mini-van crashed into a resident's backyard in Gladwin County.
On Saturday, Dec. 14 at midnight, deputies were sent to a personal injury accident near the intersection of E. Knox Road and Wieman Road in Billings Township.
During the investigation it was learned that a 2006 Chrysler mini-van was eastbound on E. Knox Road.
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said the van did not stop at the intersection of Wieman Road, went east across a ditch, and collided with a tree in the back yard of a home.
After coming to rest, the mini-van caught fire.
Only two of the four occupants were able to be freed out of the vehicle.
The driver, a 41-year-old man, and the front seat passenger, a 33-year-old woman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.
The 9-year-old boy and 11-year-old boy inside the van were taken to hospitals for their injuries.
Deputies said the homeowner was also injured while trying to rescue the children.
While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said excessive speed is believed to be a factor in this crash.
