A Mid-Michigan man has been charged with shooting at a police vehicle after leaving the bar.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton charged 26-year-old Quenton Johnson, from Flint, with shooting at a City of Burton police vehicle after he and three others left Puzzler’s Pub, located on E. Bristol Road, on Saturday, August 8.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
According to police reports, the Burton Police Officer was responding to reports of a wrong-way driver on I-475 when he saw a vehicle speeding the bar’s parking lot. As the officer approached, the front-seat passenger, identified as Johnson, allegedly leaned out of the window and fired four shots directly at the officer’s vehicle.
The officer stopped the vehicle, and arrested the suspect, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton reports.
Leyton said the investigation revealed that moments earlier Johnson had fired eleven shots straight into the air in Puzzler’s Pub parking lot.
The Burton Police Officer said after making the arrest, he saw oil leaking from his vehicle, and at least one bullet had hit the vehicle, which had to be towed from the scene.
Johnson was arraigned on August 12 with assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, and several other related weapons charges.
Leyton said he is a convicted felon, and “had no legal right to be in possession of a firearm”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.