A man is facing assault and weapon-related charges after an incident at a convenience store in Clare County.
On Aug. 22 at 10:30 a.m., deputies were sent to the 500 block of East Arnold Lake Road in Harrison. The resident told authorities their vehicle was rammed by a red Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Clare County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the Chevrolet then pointed a gun at the victim and then went into a local convenience store. The caller then left the scene.
Clare County 911 received a second call from someone in the store who said he was just assaulted by a man. The caller said he was smacked and punched by an unknown and unprovoked man, the sheriff's office reported.
Deputies identified the man and found him at his residence. The suspect still had the firearm when deputies found him. He was arrested and taken to the Clare County Jail.
Dayle Scott Russell was arraigned on Aug. 24 in the 80th District Court and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, two counts of felony firearms, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery. His bond was set at $100,000.
