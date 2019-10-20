Deputies from Gladwin County said a man has been arraigned in connection to a homicide over the weekend.
Michigan State Police Troopers responded to 1500 block of E. Long Point Road in Gladwin County's Hay Township at approximately 4:07 a.m for reports of a domestic dispute with shots fired.
Investigators said three children in the home heard their mother and father arguing and then gunshots. The children then ran to a neighbor's house where 911 was called.
The suspect refused trooper demands to exit the house until MSP emergency support team responded, getting the man to surrender.
Once entering the home troopers found 37-year-old Christina Kay Herren dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
The 39-year-old suspect, Jeremy Herron was taken into custody and lodged in the Gladwin County Jail.
He was arraigned on Monday, Oct. 21.
