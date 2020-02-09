A man is now facing charges after impersonating a police officer.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the man was arraigned on Saturday, Feb. 8.
According to officials, the man was arraigned on weapon charges and possession of flashing lights.
Officials said Sheriff Mike Bouchard pulled the vehicle over after noticing its police-style bumpers, the array of lights, and emergency response decal.
Bouchard said there was a fake radar along with a police-style computer in the vehicle. He also found a loaded gun and a large knife in the vehicle.
The driver’s bond was set at $50,000.
