A man has gone before a judge, accused of robbing a Saginaw Township bank.

George Moat III, 53, was arraigned last week. Investigators believe he robbed a PNC bank on Nov. 26.

Investigators arrested Moat in his Saginaw home hours after getting a tip about his location from other law enforcement agencies.

Officials say they believe Moat could be connected to another bank robbery that happened in Bay County on Nov. 22.

He is due back in court next week.

