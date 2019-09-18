A 34-year-old man has been arraigned in the slayings of four women whose bodies were found in vacant houses in Detroit.
Deangelo Martin's case went before a 36th District Court magistrate Wednesday afternoon. Hours earlier, the Wayne County prosecutor's office announced he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of felony murder.
The bodies were found from February 2018 to June this year. The victims were in their 50s. Police have characterized the deaths as the work of a serial killer.
Martin was arrested in June. He's also charged in the stabbing and sexual assault of a woman and the kidnapping and assault of another.
A probable cause conference on the murder charges is scheduled for Oct. 2. A preliminary examination follows on Oct. 9.
